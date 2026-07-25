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Transfer news | Real Madrid close to Rodri and enter the race for Diomande, Arsenal offer their player in exchange for Julian Alvarez
Real Madrid enter the race for Diomande
"Bild" have dropped a bombshell over Ivorian star Yan Diomande, claiming Real Madrid have opened talks with the player's entourage and his club Leipzig.
Liverpool tabled an offer exceeding one hundred million euros for the young winger, only to see it rejected. He was also linked with a bid and negotiations from Paris Saint-Germain during the World Cup, while Arsenal have made contact too.
Real Madrid revive their interest in Rodri
"The Athletic" has revealed that Real Madrid have made contact to secure a deal for Spain's star and captain Rodri during the current summer transfer window, from Manchester City.
City manager Enzo Maresca addressed his star's situation in Friday's press conference. He revealed that Rodri would be absent for an unspecified period after undergoing surgery on his back.
Lukaku's agent opens the door to a Napoli exit
Romelu Lukaku won't settle for a bit-part role at Napoli next season. His agent, Federico Pastorello, made that clear to "Sky".
Pastorello rates his client as one of the best in the world in his position, and he insists Lukaku won't be happy sitting on the bench behind Rasmus Hojlund at Napoli.
Arsenal prepare their bid to snatch Álvarez
Arsenal are readying an offer of cash plus striker Viktor Gyokeres to sign Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid, according to "Cadena SER".
Barcelona remain the keenest suitors for the Argentine star. Atletico Madrid rejected their official bid, though, and are holding out for their financial demands to be met before letting the player go, reports say.
Leao clarifies his position
Rafael Leao has reignited talk of a fresh challenge away from Milan. Speaking to the Brazilian podcast "Podpah", the forward confirmed he has made his position clear to the club, but that he will join collective training as normal until the picture becomes clear.
So far, Leao has nothing official on the table, according to "La Gazzetta". The one exception is an offer from Fenerbahce, and that does not align with the player's vision for his future.
Atlético sign Kang
Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of South Korea's Lee Kang-in from Paris Saint-Germain, tying the midfielder down to a five-year contract.
According to "Marca", Atletico paid around 35 million euros to land the former Mallorca man.
Besiktas closing in on Nunez
Darwin Nunez is closing in on a move from Al-Hilal to Besiktas this window, according to Sacha Tavolieri.
The renowned journalist says the Uruguay striker is nearing personal terms with the Turkish giants. He stopped short of clarifying the fee Al-Hilal would receive or the structure of any deal.
Parisian interest in Rodri
Paris Saint-Germain have made contact with Manchester City over the terms of a deal for Rodri. Strengthening the midfield was never part of the French club's summer plans, but the player's contractual situation has changed the calculation. With just one year left on his deal, he has become an opportunity too tempting to ignore, and PSG's hierarchy are now weighing up whether to pounce.
Real Madrid lead the race. They already have an agreement in place with the player himself, while Barcelona are keeping tabs on the situation and would love to sign him. Journalist Fabrice Hawkins broke the news on RMC Sport, explaining that the Spanish giants remain the frontrunners as things stand.
Real Madrid explore Tchouaméni's situation to sign Rodri
Real Madrid are ready to discuss the future of Aurélien Tchouaméni, with reports linking the Spanish giants to a move for Rodri, Manchester City's World Cup-winning midfielder, according to BBC journalist Simon Stone.
A Madrid manoeuvre to secure the Diomande deal
Real Madrid used the media noise around Michael Olise as a smokescreen. Behind the scenes, in total silence, they were working to wrap up the signing of Yan Diomande, according to journalist Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato.
Obenda joins Olympique Lyonnais
Olympique Lyon have struck a verbal agreement to sign striker Louis Openda from Juventus, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano citing Fabrice Hawkins. The French club will take the forward on loan for a fee of around 3 million euros, covering his full salary, with no option-to-buy clause attached.
Fenerbahçe deny interest in Djuricic and submitting an offer to sign Leao
Fenerbahce have gone public to shut down the transfer talk. In an official statement on their website, the Turkish club denied reports of interest in Stuttgart's Ermedin Demirovic. They also dismissed the widespread rumours of a 100 million euro package, salary included, to land AC Milan's Portugal forward Rafael Leao, insisting none of it is true.
Khusanov renews his contract with Manchester City until 2031
Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Uzbek defender Abdukodir Khusanov. The club announced on their website that he has penned a five-year deal running until 2031, with the option of a further year.
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