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Transfer News | Date for Announcing the Ademi Deal.. Casemiro to Join Messi as Manchester United Plan to Replace Him with a Real Madrid Star!
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Aston Villa close in on Chelsea player
Aston Villa have struck a deal to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Chelsea, according to Sky Sports News reporter James Savundra. The move is a loan with a conditional obligation to buy, and the network says Chelsea have asked for £42.6 million.
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Casemiro to officially join Messi at Inter Miami
Inter Miami have officially announced the signing of Manchester United midfield star Casemiro on a free transfer. His contract runs until the end of the 2027 season, with the option to extend until June 2029.
Casemiro said: "What motivates me most, and I think this applies to every player, is winning and continuing to develop. The project the club presented to me, along with the effort everyone made to bring me here, means a great deal to me." Owner David Beckham added: "I am extremely proud to welcome Casemiro and his family to Inter Miami. He is a person and a player I have always admired. He is a winner who has achieved a great deal in the world of football, and after a wonderful career with Real Madrid and Manchester United, I am delighted that he has decided to make Miami his new home."
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Manchester United enquire about Tchouaméni
The Sun report that Manchester United have made enquiries about Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni. Jose Mourinho does not want to sell his French midfielder, but that has not stopped United from making contact with the Spanish giants. Michael Carrick's side are looking to strengthen their midfield after signing Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.
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Timing of the Karim Adeyemi transfer announcement
Joan Laporta has ended the speculation over Karim Adeyemi. Amid questions about why the deal had not been made official, the Barcelona president confirmed the German winger's arrival will be announced today.
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Real Madrid allows its star to depart
Real Madrid have given the green light to loan out Franco Mastantuono without an option to buy, according to Fabrizio Romano. It's the same arrangement they struck with Endrick for his move to Lyon. Gonzalo Garcia, though, is going nowhere: the club have shut the door on his departure this summer, even on loan.
Four clubs are set to compete for the 18-year-old, according to Transfermarkt: Fulham, Real Sociedad, Sporting Lisbon and Juventus.
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Erdogan intervenes to follow up on Salah's transfer to Besiktas
Events moved quickly inside the black-and-white house at Besiktas after reports emerged that signing Mohamed Salah is no longer merely a sporting ambition. The deal has become a matter followed by senior officials in the Turkish state.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has personally intervened to obtain details of the deal, according to reports out of Turkey. He has requested extensive information from Besiktas president Serdal Adali about the progress of negotiations with the Egyptian star. Erdogan intervenes personally to follow the deal to transfer Mohamed Salah to Besiktas. (Read the details)
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Al-Hilal seals Somerville deal
Al-Hilal are closing in on Crysencio Summerville. The winger has passed his medical, and West Ham United will bank £55 million, plus a further £10 million in "bonuses".
The Paris star, "Al-Hilal's new surprise"
Barely a day goes by now without another global star being linked to Saudi giants Al Hilal.
The Riyadh club boast serious financial muscle. Businessman Prince Al Waleed bin Talal now holds 70% of their shares, with the remaining 30% staying with the Saudi Investment Fund. (Read the details)
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An official response to Al Ahly's offer to sign Manu Koné
Manu Kone's agency has responded to reports linking the France midfielder with a "possible transfer" from Roma to Jeddah giants Al-Ahli during the current summer window.
Al-Ahli are pushing through a process of "replacement and renewal" this summer, despite lifting the AFC Champions League "Elite" title in each of the past two seasons. (Read the details)
Al-Ittihad enters the Club Brugge deal
Al-Ittihad are working hard to strengthen their ranks during the current summer transfer window, aiming to make up for a trophyless 2025-2026 campaign.
The Jeddah giants ended last season empty-handed. That prompted them to sack Portuguese manager Sergio Conceicao and bring in German Jens Wissing as his replacement. (read the details)
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Exciting Behind-the-Scenes Details in Juventus and Kessié Negotiations
Three weeks ago, Ivorian star Franck Kessié bid farewell to Jeddah giants Al-Ahli, becoming a free agent able to sign with any club "for free".
He had officially joined Al-Ahli's first team in the summer of 2023, arriving from Catalan giants Barcelona. (Read the details)
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