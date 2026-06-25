Time for Ricardo Pepi and Alejandro Zendejas? Picking the USMNT XI Mauricio Pochettino should start against Türkiye

Mauricio Pochettino had every reason to bask in the glory of November's 5-1 win over Uruguay. Instead, in the manager's postgame press conference, he snapped. Questions about "regular" players infuriated him because, in his eyes, there were none on the U.S. Men's National Team. There was one complete player pool with points to prove and the ability to do so.

That message feels more poignant now on the eve of the USMNT's third and final World Cup group stage game. With the USMNT already locked into the group's top spot after wins over Paraguay and Australia, rotation seems both necessary and expected against Türkiye. Pochettino, though, will be keen to stress that a lineup change doesn't mean a chance for backups or second-string players; it means an opportunity for different regulars than the ones that will replace those instead rotated to the bench.

There are different reasons why Pochettino will need to start new faces. Several key players are on yellow cards, while others will be nursing knocks and dealing with fatigue after a long club season. So who should start for the USMNT? GOAL takes a look...