Thomas Tuchel accused of insulting Harry Maguire with fifth-choice England stance - with Man Utd legend disagreeing with World Cup assessment

With that in mind, former United star Rio Ferdinand believes Maguire should be shown greater respect by Tuchel. The ex-Three Lions centre-half has told his YouTube channel: "Maguire is one who can see out a game and can win a game on set-pieces.

"I think Maguire will take that as an insult in some respect - ‘Hold on a minute, I’m more than this’. In Tuchel’s eyes, he uses the word mobility. Other guys have more. I get what he’s saying. No-one has to agree with it.”

Ferdinand is not the only one who believes more thought should be given to including Maguire in trophy-chasing plans, given the priceless experience that he boasts from previous World Cup and European Championship campaigns.

Another England legend, former Nottingham Forest and United full-back Viv Anderson, told GOAL recently when asked if Maguire should be on the plane to North America this summer: “He hasn’t played a lot of games up to Michael Carrick coming in, but he has come in the team and done really, really well. If he continues that form to the end of the season, then you have got to take him because of his experience and everything else that goes with it.”