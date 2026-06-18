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Alex Labidou

This is Kansas City, not Miami' - Argentina fans turn America's heartland into a Lionel Messi pilgrimage with banderazo, costly tickets and all-night partying

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Thousands of Argentina fans turned Kansas City into a Lionel Messi pilgrimage, with banderazos, late-night parties and unwavering support ahead of the World Cup opener.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- ¿Béisbol? ¿Béisbol? ¿Para qué voy a hacer eso? ¡Yo tengo fulbo!

The question for La Banda's Christian was supposed to be simple.

A leader of one of Argentina's biggest national team fan groups had arrived in Kansas City days before La Albiceleste's World Cup opener, so GOAL asked if he planned to take in a Royals game at nearby Kauffman Stadium.

His response, loosely translated: Baseball? Baseball? Why would I ever do that? I've got football!

Fair enough.

It was also a fitting introduction to the tens of thousands of Argentines who flooded Kansas City ahead of Argentina's title defense. Some had tickets for Argentina vs. Algeria. Plenty did not. But for many, that hardly mattered. They had come to be part of the larger heartbeat that follows this team everywhere, pushing La Albiceleste forward with drums, flags, songs, and a devotion that can feel closer to religion than fandom.

With this likely being Lionel Messi's final World Cup, unless he does the unthinkable and runs it back at 42 in 2030, this opener was simply unmissable. Whether that meant spending thousands to get inside Kansas City Stadium - really Arrowhead, c'mon FIFA - or spending slightly less, but still a lot, just to be in the vicinity, being here was not optional.

For many of them, it was the purpose of the month, or their lives, depending on whom you asked.

"Messi, he's God," one fan insisted. "He's the best player [of all-time], he's a good father, he's a good husband, he is the best."

So, yes, America's pastime was a distraction from the prime directive.

"To be fair, it was a stupid question," Guido, a financial consultant, said with a laugh. "I agree with Christian. Baseball is boring, especially to Argentines."

Moments after that initial WhatsApp exchange, Christian sent over a banner inviting GOAL to a banderazo.



And with that, what started as a dumb baseball question became a two-day crash course in Argentina fandom: the cost, the chaos, the unity, the tension, the parties that stretched deep into the night, and the emotional pull of following a team that, for so many, is bigger than soccer itself.

That is what sets Argentina fans apart. And in the middle of America's heartland, they made sure everyone knew it.

  • BandarazoAlex Labidou

    What is a banderazo?

    Forty minutes before the scheduled start at Kansas City's famed Mill Creek Park, the anticipation was already impossible to miss.

    Cars rolled through the affluent Plaza neighborhood covered in Pope Francis stickers, Diego Maradona banners and Lionel Messi flags, honking as they passed. Even a black-and-green Ferrari sped down West 47th Street with an Argentina flag whipping in the wind.

    Then the drums began.

    What started as a few dozen fans quickly became a few hundred. The singing followed soon after.



    "Soy argentino, es un sentimiento," they chanted, the group stomping in rhythm and raising their hands as the noise grew louder. Weed smoke drifted heavily through the air. Then came the real centerpiece: the flags.

    One by one, they were unfurled. Messi. Maradona. Various Argentina supporter groups. Weirdly, Scarface. Each flag seemed to come with its own song, its own rhythm, and its own responsibility. Fall out of sync or miss a step, and you were likely to earn a few sharp looks from those around you.
    "We call this movement a banderazo," one fan explained. "All Argentines in a place, we talk between [ourselves] and say 'what time and place' and then the singing and dancing comes after."

    Then came the biggest one, a banner at least 20 feet long, moving above the crowd like a wave. Everyone underneath had a job, including this primarily English-speaking writer, who was quickly pulled in to help.

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  • Argentina v Algeria: Group J - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    The costs of it all

    For all the joy around Argentina's World Cup opener, there was also an unavoidable reality: Being here was not cheap, especially for fans traveling from Argentina.

    There have been reports of supporters selling cars, taking out second mortgages and stretching their finances to the limit just to be part of what could be Messi's final World Cup. Others reportedly drove from across Central and South America, chasing La Albiceleste north in what felt less like a road trip than a pilgrimage.

    "This is Messi's last World Cup," one fan said. "This is our time."

    Others found more creative routes.

    A group of four fans, whom GOAL agreed not to identify, said they found a way onto Algeria's ticket lottery list for discounted seats. Instead of paying thousands of dollars, with resale sites having listed tickets starting at $1,000, they said they paid $500 each.

    They knew where they would be sitting. They also did not seem all that concerned.

    "FIFA is being greedy, the United States is being greedy, f*ck corporations," one of them said.

    "Listen, we're Argentina," another said. "We have the biggest fan base in the world. Eighty percent of the stadium is going to be us. Of course, we'll be respectful of the Algerians, but we will be loud."

  • ARGENTINA-PERONISM-KIRCHNER-RALLYAFP

    Unified but contentious

    For all the blue and white at Mill Creek Park, there was still a factional quality to the crowd. Argentina brings people together. Argentine club football, naturally, pulls them right back apart.

    "People get impressed by what the Knicks fans did [after breaking a 53-year drought for a title], but that's fake passion," Guido said. "Half of those fans weren't even following the team before the finals. I have passion for only one thing. Soccer is the connection of my life!"

    Then he offered proof.

    His fiancée had recently invited him to a wedding for one of her friends. He was all in until he learned the theme.

    "Blue and yellow are Boca Juniors colors," Guido, a River Plate fan, said gravely.

    He was not alone.

    "They're so cold," Aileen Ortiz, a freelance reporter from Buenos Aires and a Boca fan, said of River. "The red and white is canceled by me."

    "Red is a s*** color," another fan added.

    For the record, neither Boca nor River has lifted the Primera División title since 2023, with five other champions emerging during that span. But facts, in this particular rivalry, have limited use.

    The tension also extended to Mauricio Pochettino, Argentina-born and currently in charge of the USMNT, though not exactly beloved by every Argentina fan GOAL encountered.

    "He doesn't have a style," one fan said.

    Another added: "He doesn't play Argentine football."

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    Partying into the wee hours

    During the Club World Cup in 2025, Boca Juniors fans famously partied from 11 p.m. until past 5 a.m. in South Florida. So, would there be a repeat ahead of Argentina's World Cup opener?

    "No," one fan said with a laugh. "This is Kansas City, not Miami!"

    That prediction did not exactly hold.

    Kansas City's Power & Light District turned into a full takeover Monday night, with Bresh, the famed Argentine party, drawing thousands of blue-and-white kits into the city's downtown core. On a smaller scale, champagne flutes clinked at Laila Lounge as famed DJ Hernán Cattáneo played in front of a packed, intimate crowd, with young and old celebrating together.

    This, too, was Argentina.

    And it all built toward Tuesday's highly anticipated spectacle against Algeria.

  • Argentina v Algeria: Group J - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    What it all means

    For a few minutes Tuesday night, all of that noise disappeared.

    After days of songs, flags, drums and anticipation, Argentina's World Cup opener briefly tilted toward panic. Algeria broke quickly, with Farès Chaïbi running onto a pass from Ibrahim Maza before finishing past a stunned Emiliano Martínez. The 69,045 fans inside Kansas City Stadium, a crowd Peter Schmeichel estimated on FOX to be 90 percent Argentine, went silent.

    Then VAR intervened. The goal was ruled out. The olés grew louder. And Messi, as he so often does, took over.

    The 38-year-old scored his first career World Cup hat trick, broke several records along the way and gave the thousands who had followed him to America's heartland exactly what they had come to see.

    Afterward, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni made sure to credit more than just his captain.

    "In our darkest moments, they help carry us through," Scaloni said through a translator, referring to Argentina's fans.

    Messi, who rarely gives interviews, also paused to send his appreciation.

    "First of all, I thank them, because they've proven once again that Argentina is an exceptional case," Messi said. "They've filled the stadium again ... I don't know if there were 80,000 spectators or more!"

    The mission in front of Argentina remains daunting. The defending champions are trying to become just the third team to repeat as World Cup winners, and even in a 3-0 victory, they looked heavily reliant on their 38-year-old icon.

    "Argentina had 10 shots, seven of which came from Messi," Algeria manager Vladimir Petković quipped afterward.

    That might be true.

    But for 72 hours in Kansas City, Argentina's fans made their own case. They turned America's heartland into a rolling, singing, flag-waving extension of home. They came for Messi, they came to represent their country, and they came to be part of something that, from their point of view, was never optional.

    Next stop: Dallas.

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