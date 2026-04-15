Thierry Henry compares Lamine Yamal to Cristiano Ronaldo after Barcelona wonderkid's 'fearless' Champions League display vs Atletico Madrid

Working as a pundit for CBS, Henry was struck by the teenager's ability to match his ambitious pre-match rhetoric with elite performance on the pitch. The Arsenal and Barcelona legend noted that such a combination of vocal confidence and technical delivery is a rare trait usually reserved for the game's greatest icons.

Reflecting on the number 10’s impact and his unique psychological approach, Henry said: “This is what a young Cristiano Ronaldo used to do: he could talk boldly in interviews and back it up on the pitch. Yamal said he would carry Barcelona single-handedly, and barely two minutes into the game, he had already scored. But what impresses me even more is his fearlessness. At such a young age, he plays with confidence, creativity, and maturity beyond his years. He doesn't hide, he demands the ball, and he makes things happen when they matter most. That's the mark of a special player.”