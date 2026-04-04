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Filippo Cataldo

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These trousers raise so many questions: Serge Gnabry celebrates Bayern Munich’s 3–2 win in Freiburg wearing a very unusual item of clothing

Freiburg vs Bayern Munich
Freiburg
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
S. Gnabry
L. Goretzka
T. Bischof

Suddenly, whilst celebrating Bayern Munich’s 3–2 win in Freiburg, Serge Gnabry was spotted wearing boxer shorts covered in prints of Leon Goretzka’s face. Later, he added a towel to the mix. What was all that about?

Lennart Karl may well have felt, perhaps not entirely without reason, that he was “invincible” after scoring his last-gasp goal to make it 3–2 for FC Bayern Munich in the ninth minute of stoppage time on matchday 28 of the Bundesliga against SC Freiburg – Real Madrid are set to prove him wrong on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

But the fan who brought those curious items of clothing to the Freiburg stadium – which subsequently caused great amusement not only amongst the Munich players – was likely to have been even more delighted by the lucky late victory for the Munich side.

  • Serge Gnabry feierte mit einer Hose mit Leon Goretzkas Gesicht drauf.Imago Images/Ulmer/Teamfoto

    Lennart Karl had just put his shirt back on – having taken it off to celebrate his goal – when Tom Bischof suddenly came round the corner wearing a pair of white boxer shorts covered in prints of his teammate Leon Goretzka’s smiling face.

    After Goretzka had politely declined to put on the garment – which was as hideous as it was funny – Serge Gnabry eventually donned it, much to the delight of his teammates and the Bayern fans in the stadium.



    Later, a huge towel featuring Goretzka’s face – complete with a bare chest – also made an appearance. Even Goretzka had to have a good laugh at that. It wasn’t entirely clear what the stunt was all about. But at least the players later explained that it wasn’t a prank or even some strange gesture of affection for the midfielder, who is leaving in the summer. Rather, a Bayern fan had brought the curious items into the stadium. And when double goalscorer and match-winner Tom Bischof saw them, he promptly borrowed the items and took them to his teammates. That’s how Gnabry’s special fashion show came about.

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  • Vincent Kompany would rather talk about Real Madrid

    At the subsequent press conference, manager Vincent Kompany was also asked about the latest fan merchandise. “I’ve absolutely no idea,” the manager replied with a laugh when asked about the reasoning behind the stunt, adding, still laughing: “Feel free to ask Real Madrid.”

    Joshua Kimmich also had no answer to the obvious question of why. At least he was able to rule out the possibility that Bayern would celebrate in these colourful shorts from now on. “I think the shorts were handed back. I think the fan wanted them back. That was important to him.” Quite understandable – after all, the thing had had its five minutes of fame.

  • FC Bayern - Fixtures: FCB's upcoming matches

    Date

    Time

    Match

    Tuesday, 7 April

    9 pm

    Real Madrid v FC Bayern (Champions League)

    Saturday, 11 April

    6.30 pm

    FC St. Pauli v FC Bayern (Bundesliga)

    Wednesday, 15 April

    9.00 pm

    FC Bayern v Real Madrid (Champions League)

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