"These Bavarians are frightening": International press bows down to FCB's show of strength against Atalanta Bergamo

Tuttosport: "Bayern Munich is a steamroller, Atalanta knocked out after 1-6 defeat in Bergamo."

Gazzetta dello Sport: "Atalanta, this is not acceptable! Humiliated at home by an unstoppable Bayern: six goals conceded – and it could have been much worse."

Goal Italia: "Olise outstanding, Gnabry unstoppable, Luis Díaz electrifying and Jackson outstanding, Atalanta was clearly overwhelmed."

Corriere della Serra: "The Germans, who initially left Kane and Musiala on the bench, needed just 25 minutes to destroy Atalanta's hopes. With three goals per half, Bayern Munich are already flying towards the quarter-finals."