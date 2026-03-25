The year of the pandemic is long forgotten: how Lewis Hamilton achieved a turnaround at Ferrari that few thought possible

"I definitely feel like I'm back to my best," said Hamilton, "both mentally and physically." Following his strong start to the season and Ferrari’s first ever podium finish, the Briton has rediscovered his love for Formula 1, his first disastrous year in red now a distant memory. The 41-year-old now aims to confirm his upward trend at Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix (7.00 am CET).

He still believes "there is room for improvement," said Hamilton. And yes, on the track, the Scuderia can currently only pose a challenge to the two dominant Mercedes drivers, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, with their rocket-like starts. Nevertheless, the seven-time champion’s words are once again brimming with confidence: "There’s more to come."