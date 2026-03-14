Following FC Bayern’s turbulent draw at Bayer Leverkusen, Uli Hoeneß has spoken out with sharp criticism of referee Christian Dingert.
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"The worst performance I've ever seen": Uli Hoeneß is furious following controversial refereeing decisions against FC Bayern
"That is the worst performance by a refereeing team I have ever seen in a Bundesliga match," the 74-year-old honorary president of the Munich club is quoted as saying by *Bild*.
This followed a match in which Bayern, despite falling behind early (Aleix Garcia, 6'), despite having two goals disallowed and despite the sendings-off of Nicolas Jackson (red card, 42') and Luis Diaz (second yellow, 84'), managed to level the score and almost secured the win. Diaz scored the equaliser to make it 1-1 (69th minute) following an assist from Michael Olise.
- AFP
Vincent Kompany criticised – referee Christian Dingert admits to a mistake
Whilst Jackson’s sending-off for a rough foul on Martin Terrier in midfield was undisputed, Bayern’s tempers flared over the two goals disallowed for handball by Jonathan Tah and Harry Kane, and particularly over Diaz’s second booking for an alleged dive.
"Nobody in the stadium knows why he got a second yellow," said manager Vincent Kompany, who would have liked to have seen more tact from the referee, speaking to DAZN. "He gets straight back up. He didn’t even try to win a penalty. He went down, there was contact, but he gets straight back up and still gets a yellow card, and then a second yellow."
After the match, Dingert admitted that he had wrongly sent Diaz off.
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Bayern officials have found conciliatory words for Dingert
Unlike Hoeneß, Kompany did not let himself be drawn into using superlatives despite all the criticism: "In my view, the referee put in a poor performance today, but that doesn’t change the respect I have for him. These things happen."
Max Eberl also had conciliatory words for Dingert. The Bayern sporting director spoke of a “good dialogue” with the referee and described his admission in the Diaz case as “very honourable”.
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