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The stage is set for the future stars of world football at the FIFA U17 World Cup 2026 in Qatar as groups finalised for 48-team

World Cup U17

The next generation of global superstars is heading to Qatar! From the shock absence of defending champions Portugal to the return of heavyweights like Brazil, Argentina, and Spain, here is everything you need to know about the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup groups, dates, and venues.

The prestigious tournament returns to Qatar in its expanded format after a successful edition

last year in the Middle-East nation. FIFA U17 World Cup 2026 draw held at Zurich as next gen of stars gear up. The official draw for the 2026 FIFA U17 World Cup to be held in Qatar was held in Zurich, Switzerland, on Thursday as the 48-team global youth showpiece returns to the Middle-East. 

The tournament will be held from 19 November 2026 and will run till 13 December 2026.

Qatar are hosting the tournament for a second year running after successfully debuting the 48-team format last year. Once again, 48 teams have been divided into 12 groups of four, with 104 scintillating matches lined up.


  • What did FIFA U17 World Cup 2026 CEO Jassim Al Jassim say?

    Speaking at the draw event virtually, Jassim Al Jassim, CEO, FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 Local Organising Committee (LOC) highlighted Qatar’s readiness to host yet another global event.

    “Last year, Qatar made history by hosting the first-ever 48-team FIFA tournament, welcoming 1,008 young players. More than 197,000 fans attended 104 matches across eight pitches of the Aspire Zone complex, creating a unique festival atmosphere. A total of 130 scouts from leading clubs also gathered to witness football’s next generation up close. We are proud of the platform the 2025 edition provided for rising stars such as Hamza Abdelkarim, Mateus Mide, Anísio Cabral and Samuele Inacio,” said Al Jassim.

    “This year, we build on everything we learned in 2025 to deliver an even greater experience for players, fans, and the global football community. Congratulations to all qualified teams, we look forward to welcoming you to Doha,” he added.


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  • FIFA U17 World Cup 2026 groups detailed

    Hosts Qatar have been drawn into Group A alongside Panama, Egypt and Greece while heavyweights like Argentina, Brazil, Italy, Spain and Japan return to Qatar, hoping to win the Crown. Interestingly, defending champions Portugal who won the crown in Qatar last year have missed out on qualification.

    Here are the full groups:


    ● Group A: Qatar, Panama, Egypt, Greece

    ● Group B: Korea Republic, CAF 1, New Caledonia, Ecuador

    ● Group C: Argentina, Australia, CAF 2, Denmark

    ● Group D: France, Haiti, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

    ● Group E: Italy, Jamaica, Côte d’Ivoire, Uzbekistan

    ● Group F: Senegal, Croatia, Cuba, Tajikistan

    ● Group G: Mali, New Zealand, Belgium, Vietnam

    ● Group H: Spain, China PR, Fiji, Morocco

    ● Group I: Brazil, Republic of Ireland, Tanzania, Costa Rica

    ● Group J: USA, Montenegro, Chile, Algeria

    ● Group K: Mexico, Romania, Cameroon, Venezuela

    ● Group L: Japan, Colombia, Serbia, Honduras


    Two teams are yet to be finalised from Africa. The final line-up will be decided on 23 May, when the CAF play-off matches conclude at the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. The two remaining berths will be awarded to the winners of the play-offs between Ethiopia Mozambique and Uganda v Ghana.


  • Where will the FIFA U17 World Cup 2026 be held in Qatar?

    A total of 104 matches will be played in the competition, with multiple matches being held everyday within the Aspire Zone complex.

    The centralised concept was one of the cornerstones behind the success of the tournament in 2025, with more than 197,460 spectators in attendance across 104 matches over 15 match days. The final will be held at the Khalifa International Stadium, just like the 2025 edition.


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