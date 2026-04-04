The row over Enzo Fernández continues! Following his suspension at Chelsea, agent Javier Pastore has now stepped in

Fernandez and his agent find the situation baffling, yet “Enzo has accepted it because he is an extremely professional player who gives his all wherever he plays and respects decisions. However, we do not understand this sanction, as he did not mention any club or say that he wanted to leave Chelsea.”

The Argentine had merely “mentioned the city because he was asked which European city he would like to live in one day, and he said Madrid because of the language, as it is similar to that of Buenos Aires, and because it makes sense – it is only natural for an Argentine to say that – and also because of the culture, the weather … but at no point does he say that he wants to leave Chelsea or London.”

Chelsea signed the midfielder from Benfica Lisbon in January 2023 for a record fee of around €121 million and immediately signed him to a long-term contract running until 2032. Fernández was named the tournament’s best young player during Argentina’s World Cup triumph in Qatar in 2022.