Getty Images Sport
'The decision is the fit and the style of play' - San Diego FC owner Mohamed Mansour distances MLS club from Liverpool forward
- Getty Images Sport
Distancing San Diego from a deal
Mansour conceded that a move for Salah would be difficult this summer, and distanced the club from making a big push for the Egyptian, who will be a free agent in June:
"He’s a great player, he’s a great professional, he’s maintained his athleticism and his professionalism. But the way we manage San Diego Football Club, like any business I manage, I have people that are responsible," Mansour told TeamTalk. "In the management, we have Tyler Heaps, who’s a great sporting director, we have Mikey Varas, who’s a great coach - they’re the ones that will decide these things. Of course, we have to see how the fit is with the style of play we have."
- Getty Images Sport
'As a fan, I would'
Mansour did admit, though, that as a fan, he would love to see Salah at Snapdragon Stadium:
"If I had a vote as a fan, yes, I would. But the decision… It’s a business. Sports today, people think it’s a ball and people running, no. We employ 180 people. So any decision that’s made has got to make sense. It’s got to fit with the style of play we have," he said.
- Getty
San Diego already have attacking options
San Diego aren't short in attack. They are led by Anders Dreyer, who had one of the more successful debut seasons in MLS history last year and was an outside contender for MVP. Marcus Ingvartsen has also found the net four times this season. MLS's newest side brought in Mexico star Hirving Lozano in their debut campaign, but he is out of the picture after a high-profile fallout with head coach Mikey Varas.
- Getty Images Sport
Salah expected to have plenty of choices
The expectation remains that Salah will have plenty of choices after announcing that he will depart Liverpool this summer. Saudi Pro League clubs are reportedly leading the way for his signature - but his agent publicly remarked that there are no immediate moves pending for the reigning PFA Player of the Year.