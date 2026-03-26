'The decision is the fit and the style of play' - San Diego FC owner Mohamed Mansour distances MLS club from Liverpool forward

Mansour conceded that a move for Salah would be difficult this summer, and distanced the club from making a big push for the Egyptian, who will be a free agent in June:

"He’s a great player, he’s a great professional, he’s maintained his athleticism and his professionalism. But the way we manage San Diego Football Club, like any business I manage, I have people that are responsible," Mansour told TeamTalk. "In the management, we have Tyler Heaps, who’s a great sporting director, we have Mikey Varas, who’s a great coach - they’re the ones that will decide these things. Of course, we have to see how the fit is with the style of play we have."