Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham promises ‘wonderful season’ for ‘Lady Greyhounds’ as Jason Sudeikis brings the world of AFC Richmond back for Series 4

Expectations are reaching fever pitch as the Apple TV phenomenon prepares for its fourth installment. Waddingham, who has portrayed AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton since the pilot, has confirmed that the upcoming episodes will maintain the high standards fans have come to expect from the Emmy-winning production.

The actress recently shared her excitement regarding the direction of the new scripts, particularly highlighting the evolution of the club's identity. Speaking on the quality of the production, Waddingham said: "Oh, it's going to be… the writing just continues to excel like it always has, and we have our Lady Greyhounds. So, it's going to be a wonderful season."



