Surprisingly early Mason Greenwood substitution explained by Marseille boss Habib Beye after star forward's 'fantastic' winning goal in Ligue 1 clash with Toulouse

The decisive moment of the match arrived early in the first half when Greenwood showcased his clinical edge. Latching onto a precise cut-back from Igor Paixao, the English attacker fired a stunning strike into the top corner. This instinctive finish highlighted his world-class ability and justified his starting position, giving Marseille a crucial advantage.

However, the emotional temperature of the match gradually increased, changing the tactical landscape. Greenwood found himself embroiled in a heated clash with Toulouse’s Aron Donnum, resulting in a yellow card for the former Manchester United man. Beye acted swiftly, clearly concerned that his player's temperament might lead to a more severe punishment.