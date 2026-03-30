Strong interest from the Premier League and Spain: Is BVB set to lose one of its key players this season?

Should Kehl’s successor, Ole Book, continue the talks, Anton’s annual salary would be adjusted in line with his performances. He could be next in line after Felix Nmecha (2030) and Nico Schlotterbeck, whose stay is reportedly all but confirmed. According to Sky, Schlotterbeck is set to sign his contract immediately after the international break.

As a result, Schlotterbeck would become Dortmund’s top earner and, according to reports, is set to earn €14 million per season in future. Should Anton also stay, BVB can rely on a solid central defensive partnership for the time being. The third spot in Kovac’s preferred back three could be filled by talented youngster Luca Reggiani or Ramy Bensebaini.

Meanwhile, Niklas Süle is set to leave the club on a free transfer, whilst Emre Can is still out for several months due to his cruciate ligament injury. Youngster Filippo Mane is also sidelined for the long term. It is therefore not out of the question that Book will sign another defender to bolster the defence.