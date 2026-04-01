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Spain star Lamine Yamal condemns 'intolerable' anti-Muslim chants in Egypt draw as police launch investigation
Police investigation launched
Per ESPN, the Mossos, a local strand of police in Barcelona, have confirmed a probe into "Islamophobic and xenophobic" chanting that occurred during Tuesday’s international friendly. Spectators aimed derogatory songs at the visiting side while also whistling during the Egyptian national anthem and halftime prayers. Although the chants were not specifically directed at Yamal, the teenage winger was deeply affected by the hostile atmosphere, and has taken to social media to vent his disgust.
Yamal issues statement
Taking to Instagram to address the situation, Yamal reaffirmed his faith and expressed his disappointment at the lack of respect shown toward his religion. The Spain star posted: "I am Muslim, Alhamdulillah. Yesterday at the stadium the chant of 'the one who doesn't jump is a Muslim' was heard. I know I was going for the rival team and it wasn't something personal against me, but as a Muslim person it doesn't stop being disrespectful and something intolerable. I understand that not all fanatics are like this, but to those who sing these things: using a religion as a mockery in a field leaves you ignorant and racist people. Football is to be enjoyed and encouraged, not to disrespect people for who they are or what they believe in. With that being said, thank you to the people who came to cheer us on, see you at the World Cup."
Catalonia sports minister speaks out
Catalonia’s sports minister, Berni Alvarez, has echoed Yamal's sentiments, describing the events as a "massive step backwards" for Spanish football while pledging to support the Barcelona forward.
He told reporters: "It's normal that he's affected by what happened. We will try and support him if we can make contact with him. What happened was deplorable. It's an extremely serious issue which we absolutely condemn. It's a massive step backwards. The sensation is everything had been planned. Those chanting came to the game to spout hate speech. I doubt many of those involved had any connection to the world of sport. The reaction arrived late and was not sufficient."
Espanyol unhappy with 'smear campaign'
Meanwhile, Barca's La Liga rivals Espanyol, who play their home games at the RCDE Stadium, have issued their own statement condemning the scenes in Tuesday's game, but have also insisted that no blame should be attributed to their fanbase.
"RCD Espanyol also wish to express our deep displeasure at the gratuitous and widespread smear campaign that has been targeted against our fans in the past few hours," the statement read. "It is worth remembering that the match, organised by the RFEF, brought together supporters of the Spain national team from very diverse geographical and footballing backgrounds. Therefore, it is profoundly unfair, excessive, and disproportionate to attribute these behaviours to the RCDE Espanyol fanbase, which, throughout its more than 125-year history, has been characterised by its diversity, respect, and commitment to the values of sport.
"The club do not and will not accept having their reputation called into question by the isolated actions of a small group of people who represent neither the club nor our fanbase. RCD Espanyol emphasise our firm commitment to the fight against all forms of discrimination, and will continue working to ensure that the RCDE Stadium remains a safe, inclusive, and respectful place for everyone."
Potential FIFA sanctions
A source has told ESPNthat Spain could face potential FIFA sanctions, which could overshadow their 2026 World Cup campaign as they prepare to compete in Group H alongside Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay. The RFEF must now address these issues while prioritising Yamal’s welfare before the squad travels to North America for their opening fixtures.