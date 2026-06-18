AFP
'Sometimes I deserve it' - Jude Bellingham gives honest response to his critics after helping England beat Japan in World Cup opener
Bellingham confronts outside 'noise'
Bellingham made it clear that his singular focus remains on delivering results for the national team and filtering out external negativity.
"Personally, it was nice to put some of the noise aside and just show my country and my teammates how committed I am to helping us try to win games," Jude Bellingham said to reporters after England's victory. "Contributing, helping my team and helping my country are some of the greatest honours, and, regardless of the noise outside, that honour doesn’t change for me at all."
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Real Madrid star accepts scrutiny as part of the game
The midfielder has often found himself at the centre of fierce debate, largely due to the astronomical expectations placed on him at both club and international levels. However, Bellingham insisted that he understands criticism is a natural part of modern football, even if this match felt like the perfect response.
"I know it’s part of being a footballer; I don’t hold a grudge against anyone who says bad things about me because sometimes I do deserve it," he said. "Today I think it was nice to try to show people and remind them who I am."
Combining elite creativity with defensive grit
For Bellingham, the standout performance in Dallas was not just about getting his name on the scoresheet. He showed immense commitment in every phase of the game, with his work rate without the ball helping to give England midfield control.
The tactical display highlighted why the Real Madrid ace is considered indispensable to the squad's system. He provided the necessary defensive energy and grit to break up opposition play, answering critics who have questioned his tactical discipline on the international stage.
- AFP
No drama behind the scenes
Bellingham also played down reports of tension inside the England camp after Thomas Tuchel's animated touchline exchange with Jordan Pickford before halftime. The Real Madrid midfielder insisted there was no dressing-room drama during the interval, stressing that the manager's message was calm, clear and exactly what the team needed.
"It wasn’t one of those where it was a big drama or standing up and shouting; it was what the team needed," Bellingham said. "We have a mature group with great leaders in there; everyone knew the level we had to get to. The start of the second half gave us a great platform."
England will face Ghana in their second World Cup group match on June 23.
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