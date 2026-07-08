‘Wants to be the show-off’ - Jude Bellingham joins Wayne Rooney & Paul Gascoigne in exclusive England ‘big head’ club

Quite remarkably, given how he has fared in North America, questions were asked of Bellingham’s mere presence in Thomas Tuchel’s squad heading into another major international tournament.

With Morgan Rogers providing plenty of competition in the No.10 department - and the likes of Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Morgan Gibbs-White being left at home - pressure was lumped onto the shoulders of a playmaking ‘Galactico’ from Real Madrid.

Bellingham, in the wake of his iconic “who else” celebration at Euro 2024, has shown once again that he remains a man for the big occasion - with a mockery being made of those that were quick to write him off. He opened his World Cup goal account for 2026 when firing England back in front during a 4-2 victory over Croatia that got them off to the best possible start.

It was he that broke the deadlock in a hard-fought clash with Panama, before truly coming into his own against Mexico in the last-16. A quickfire brace in that contest - which was played at altitude and in front of a passionate home support at the Azteca Stadium - helped the Three Lions to one of their most memorable successes at FIFA’s flagship event.