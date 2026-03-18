Shock for the DFB ahead of the World Cup! A key player is likely to be missing from Germany’s squad for the friendlies at the end of March

Accordingly, following consultation with FCB and the medical teams involved, it was decided not to select the 23-year-old due to Musiala’s current injury problems. The reports explicitly refer to this as a precautionary measure, after Musiala felt a strain in his left ankle – which he had injured during the summer – during the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 at Atalanta Bergamo (6-1) last week, he felt a strain in his left ankle – which he injured in the summer – and consequently missed Saturday’s Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen (1-1) and Wednesday evening’s return leg against Atalanta.

Furthermore, Musiala is also expected to miss the final match before the international break against Union Berlin on Saturday. Although he will still have time to get back to top form before the World Cup, the omission is rather frustrating for both Musiala and Nagelsmann.

After all, the national team manager had emphasised in a kicker interview at the start of March that he absolutely wanted the Bayern star, as well as Kai Havertz (Arsenal), who had also been sidelined with a long-term injury, to be part of the squad for the March internationals. It would be “advisable for them to return in March, because it feels like they’ve been away for an eternity. “I haven’t seen Jamal in the national team for over ten months, and Kai for even longer,” explained Nagelsmann. “They only know some of the things we’ve done since then in theory, from conversations with me. So it’s really valuable that they’re back, because otherwise it will eventually become difficult for them to find their rhythm within the national team.”

In contrast to Musiala, his Bayern teammate Lennart Karl is set to feature in the upcoming internationals and will be called up to the senior national team for the first time. The DFB side play Switzerland in Basel on 27 March and face Ghana in Stuttgart three days later. Nagelsmann will announce the squad on Thursday afternoon.