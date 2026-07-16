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Serhou Guirassy snubbed as Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City, Real Madrid and Barcelona miss chance to trigger striker's special €40m release clause
European giants pass on bargain deal
In what may come as a surprise given the current market, clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal all had the opportunity to sign Guirassy for just under €40 million. However, despite the relatively low fee for a proven goalscorer, no club chose to pull the trigger before the deadline.
The landscape has now shifted dramatically for any potential suitors. If a side chooses to revive their interest later in the window, they will no longer have the luxury of a fixed price. Instead, any fee would have to be negotiated directly with Borussia Dortmund, who are now in a much stronger position to dictate terms for their prized asset.
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Fenerbahce links and Dortmund's internal plans
While there has been concrete interest from Turkey in the form of Fenerbahce, a move to the Super Lig appears highly unlikely. Sky Sports reporter Patrick Berger has said: "Serhou Guirassy actually rules it out for himself to move to Turkey now. At BVB, they have planned internally with Guirassy and without [Karim] Adeyemi; those were the two sale candidates. Therefore, I currently strongly assume that Guirassy will also play for BVB next season, unless something nevertheless happens."
This internal stance aligns with the club's desire to maintain stability under Niko Kovac. The striker has already had productive discussions with the manager and sporting director Nils Book, who "clearly communicated that they would like to keep him". Currently, the player is not seeing any "exciting offers" on the table that would tempt him away from the Signal Iduna Park.
Pressure to sell evaporates
Guirassy only arrived in the Ruhr valley in the summer of 2024 for €18 million from VfB Stuttgart, and his current contract runs until 2028. Everything currently points toward him wearing the famous Black and Yellow kit for at least another season. The club's hierarchy is said to be pleased with the situation, having already prepared "emergency plans" just in case a late, irresistible offer arrives.
The striker’s decision to stay would provide a massive boost to Dortmund’s title aspirations. Having netted 22 goals for BVB last season, his presence remains central to Kovac's tactical setup. With the release clause no longer hanging over the club, the pressure to sell has evaporated, allowing the focus to return entirely to the pitch.
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Contingency targets on hold
The news of Guirassy’s likely stay also has a knock-on effect for other targets like Nicolo Tresoldi and Fisnik Asllani. Tresoldi, who has been prolific for Club Brugge, is highly regarded by Book but would command a substantial transfer fee. As long as Guirassy remains the first-choice number nine in Dortmund, a move for the young forward is unlikely to progress.
The situation is similar for Asllani, who impressed during his time with Hoffenheim. If Guirassy is confirmed to stay, it has been reported that Asllani’s future may lie elsewhere, possibly with a move to RB Leipzig. For now, Dortmund’s attacking hierarchy remains settled ahead of the new season.
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