Senegalese and Sudanese complaints... CAF chaos threatens the integrity of Africa’s tournaments

Al Hilal’s complaint about the procedures of the CAF committees’ hearing session is not the first of its kind. The Senegalese side had previously complained about the same issue in the AFCON final case, in which the Appeals Committee acknowledged Morocco’s right to the title, before the “Lions of Teranga” officials turned to CAS.

Abdoulah Sow, Secretary-General of the Senegalese Football Federation, said on March 18, responding to the controversial decision, in an interview with the French network RMC Sport: “It’s not only about how hard it is, it’s a farce! Yes, it’s difficult to accept, but we are sticking to our position and we will take the legal route. The Court of Arbitration for Sport will show the truth.”

Sow revealed behind-the-scenes details of the appeal hearing held via videoconference, confirming that it was surrounded by a great deal of ambiguity.

He said: “We were summoned at seven in the morning, then we were informed at night that it was postponed to nine. When we went in, the session didn’t start on time, then the chairwoman asked everyone to introduce themselves. After that, she gave the floor to Morocco to present its claims, then asked us to respond, which we did.”

He added: “After that, she said she would put Senegal in the waiting room, and we waited there for two hours without any communication. And when I contacted the CAF secretary, she told me that the session was over!”

The Senegalese official continued: “It’s unbelievable—how can an appeal hearing be held without pleadings?”

He went on: “In the appeal hearing, we did not present any pleading; even our legal adviser did not speak, unlike the first hearing, which lasted five hours and saw discussions and questions. Here, almost nothing happened.”

As for whether the decision had been settled in advance, he said: “Yes, quite clearly. The chairwoman had a mission and she carried it out. It’s dirty work, but we will confront it.”

Just as Al Hilal complained about the presence of Othman Kine, Sow also criticized the composition of the Appeals Committee, pointing to a potential conflict.

He stated: “The most dangerous thing is the presence of the president of a national federation on the Appeals Committee, even though it is a body that is supposed to be independent. The president of the Tunisian federation is a member of the committee, and this is a clear violation.”