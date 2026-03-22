Roma v Lecce: Angeliño returns to action after more than 50 days – Gasperini’s pep talk and the standing ovation at the Olimpico

Angeliño’s return was greeted with a roar from the entire Stadio Olimpico, with the loudest cheers coming from the Monte Mario stand, which is located above the dugouts. Not only that, but moments before he replaced Tsimikas, it was Gasperini and Mancini – who had been substituted at the start of the second half but remained on the bench with his teammates – who rallied the former Leipzig player; as reported by DAZN, both urged him on as he took to the pitch: “Come on, you’re a tough one, eh!”. The Spaniard picked up a yellow card after a few minutes for a foul on an opponent, but in the final stages of the season he could prove to be an extra ‘signing’ for Roma in their bid to qualify for the Champions League.