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Rodri wins Golden Ball, Kylian Mbappe claims Golden Boot as FIFA announces 2026 World Cup awards
Rodri lifts Golden Ball
Rodri was named the best player at the 2026 World Cup, with the Spain midfielder winning the adidas Golden Ball following a vote by FIFA’s Technical Study Group. Argentina captain Lionel Messi finished second in the voting, while France star Kylian Mbappe claimed the Bronze Ball.
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Mbappe wins Golden Boot
Mbappe secured the Golden Boot after scoring 10 goals and adding four assists across 769 minutes. The France forward finished two goals clear of Messi, who collected the Silver Boot after recording eight goals and four assists.
England midfielder Jude Bellingham completed the top three, winning the Bronze Boot with seven goals and one assist.
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Simon, Cubarsi among award winners
Spain’s success was reflected throughout the individual awards, with Unai Simon named the tournament’s best goalkeeper and presented with the adidas Golden Glove.
Pau Cubarsi, meanwhile, received the Young Player Award. The honor is available to players born on or after Jan. 1, 2005, with the winner selected by FIFA’s Technical Study Group.
The Netherlands completed the list of winners by claiming the FIFA Fair Play Trophy, awarded to the team that finished first in the tournament’s fair play standings.
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A major win for FIFA
The expanded 48-team World Cup also delivered historic attendance figures for FIFA. A total of 6,810,996 fans attended the tournament’s 104 matches, producing an average crowd of 65,490.
FIFA reported that stadiums were filled to 99.7 percent of available capacity across the competition, underlining the enormous demand for the first World Cup staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
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