Various videos on social media show the Spanish police using, at times, brutal tactics against groups of supporters of the German record champions. It is reported that riots and clashes between the authorities and Bayern supporters broke out even before kick-off.
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Riots at the Champions League match in Madrid: Spanish police crack down brutally on Bayern Munich fans
The footage shows police officers charging at fans with batons, shoving them about, herding them together and, in some cases, removing them by force. One elderly man, for example, is taken away by the authorities whilst his daughter calls out for him in despair.
There has been no official statement from Bayern, nor has the Madrid police commented on the incidents so far. It is only on social media that the officers’ actions are being sharply criticised and the proportionality of the operation called into question.
There were already clashes with Bayern fans back in 2017
A similar incident had already occurred in 2017. On that occasion, during Bayern’s away match at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, the police stormed the visitors’ section at half-time and attacked the Munich supporters there.
Observers also described the response as disproportionate. TV footage showed police officers striking Bayern fans with batons. The trigger is said to have been a banner in the FCB section.