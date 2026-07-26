Revealed: How much Mohamed Salah will earn at Besiktas as Liverpool legend closes in on move to Turkey as a free agent

Besiktas president Serdal Adali has been personally overseeing the pursuit and revealed that the ball is now firmly in the player's court. Speaking on the progress of the deal, the club chief explained exactly where the situation stands after months of speculation. "As has been published in the media, we have for some time been conducting negotiations with Salah and his representatives regarding the details of the deal," Adali stated.

The president further clarified that the club has pushed their resources to the limit to make the transfer happen. He added: "In the final stage, we discussed the demands of the player and his representatives from all angles, and after mutual negotiations, we submitted our final official offer. We also asked them to inform us of their decision within a short period."