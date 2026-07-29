Real Madrid slammed for 'unforgivable mismanagement' of Vinicius Junior as Arsenal aim to seal blockbuster transfer

Canizares argued that the club should have taken a much firmer stance much earlier to protect their financial and sporting interests, with Vinicius set to leave for nothing next summer under the terms of his current contract.

He said: "The Real Madrid goes late in everything. If it is true that he does not have a signed agreement, Real Madrid has the obligation to sell him. You cannot lose 100 or a hundred and some million euros for letting a player finish his contract. I believe that it is going to happen. It is an unforgivable mismanagement."