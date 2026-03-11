Real Madrid-Manchester City, Valverde's anecdote with Seedorf: "Do you remember what I said to you? 'What do you have less than Kroos?!'"

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City falls to Real Madrid. The Blancos win the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 3-0, and without Kylian Mbappé and with Vinicius Junior missing a penalty, Federico Valverde steps up as the striker: a hat-trick for the Uruguayan midfielder, the first player to score three goals in a Champions League match in Real Madrid's history. On an (almost) perfect night for Los Blancos, Valverde once again confirmed his status as one of the best midfielders in the world with three gems that knocked out 'our' Donnarumma.
VALVERDE'S WORDS
After the match, the Uruguayan midfielder spoke about his emotions after scoring a hat-trick in the Champions League: "I'm happy and proud. I've always dreamed of experiencing moments like this and playing in such important matches," Valverde told Prime Video. "But I'm also happy to be the man I'm becoming, to continue growing and improving,even in my role as a father, so that I can tell my children about evenings like this and teach them many things."
THE INTERLUDE WITH SEEDORF
During the interview, there was also time for a brief exchange with Clarence Seedorf, who was present in the mixed zone for Prime Video: "When we worked together, I said something to you," the former midfielder recalled to Valverde, "What do you have less than Kroos?! You play in every position on the pitch, and tonight is a reward for everything you've done. I wanted to tell you that I have no questions, but I am proud of your journey." Seedorf continued to recount the anecdote, even after saying goodbye to Valverde: "He told me that he didn't believe he could reach Kroos' level, and I glossed over it by saying that we would talk about it again one day."