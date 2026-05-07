Real Madrid call emergency meeting after 'very serious' fight between team-mates leaves Federico Valverde hospitalised

The tension within the Real Madrid camp reached a breaking point on Thursday when Valverde and Tchouameni were involved in a physical altercation. The bust-up, described as "much worse" than previous disagreements, follows a heated argument between the pair over a foul during Wednesday’s training session.

According to Marca, the situation escalated when Valverde reportedly refused to shake the Frenchman’s hand upon returning to the site of their previous spat. During a physical fracas in the dressing room after the session, Valverde suffered a cut from an accidental blow, which led to his decision to seek treatment in the emergency room. Sources within the club have described the nature of the fight as "very serious", marking a new low in the team's internal relations.



