Barcelona fear the worst for Raphinha as Carlo Ancelotti explains Brazil winger's half-time substitution against France

The friendly clash at Gillette Stadium marked Raphinha’s 37th appearance for the national team since his debut in 2021, but it ended prematurely for the 28-year-old. Despite a bright start where he troubled the French backline with his signature off-the-ball movement, the Barcelona star failed to emerge for the second half, and his absence was felt as a 10-man France side held onto their lead, leaving Ancelotti to field questions regarding the severity of the winger's physical condition.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona's medical staff made contact with Raphinha and are seriously concerned that he has sustained an injury that may rule him out for a period.