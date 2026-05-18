PSG issue Ousmane Dembele injury update as early substitution sparks fear Ballon d'Or winner could miss Champions League final vs Arsenal

The French champions have moved to clarify the fitness of their star man following a worrying evening. Having been taken off as a precaution after experiencing some discomfort in his right calf against Paris FC on Sunday, Dembele will remain on the treatment table over the next few days. The club’s official statement confirmed that the 29-year-old is undergoing specific care to manage the issue.

While the sight of the Ballon d'Or winner appearing to suffer a muscle injury caused immediate panic among the traveling support, the subsequent diagnosis suggests the damage is not as severe as first feared. The club's medical staff will continue to monitor the winger as they prepare for the trip to Budapest later this month.