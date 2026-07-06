'I asked for a review' - President Donald Trump reveals he called Gianni Infantino to look into Folarin Balogun's ban after Bosnia and Herzegovina red card

Trump confirmed what multiple outlets had been reporting Monday morning: that his influence nudged FIFA towards looking into Balogun's red card suspension. The President, who has a close relationship with Infantino, spoke extensively on the decision during an event at the White House.

"That wasn’t a foul. That wasn’t even an infraction. That was two guys running full speed who happened to crash into each other. You can’t properly place your foot on somebody else’s foot when you’re going full speed. No, these were two great athletes who got tangled up. And this referee, who is a little bit suspect - if you check his past. I don’t want to say that because I don’t like to create controversy, but very suspect. If you’d like, I’ll provide you with his past."

Trump then shifted from the contact itself to the consequence of the decision, arguing that Balogun’s absence would have unfairly damaged the USMNT’s chances.

"[Balogun] didn’t do anything wrong, and he’s our best player, or one of our best players - a very vital player - and they gave him a red card. I didn’t know what that meant. I didn’t think it meant much. Then I started hearing that it means you can’t play in the next game, at least in the next game. I said, 'Boy, that’s a big.' If it happened to another player, it would have been unfair, but when they take your best player - or just about; they have some great players - and say you can’t play, that’s very unfair... It’s very unfair. You can’t do that.

"So, yes, I asked for a review by FIFA. I spoke to a man who is highly respected, and by the way, whose level of respect has gone up tenfold," Trump said.