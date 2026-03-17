Premier League's 'extremely lenient' verdict on Chelsea 'very useful' for Man City in 115-charge FFP case, claims ex-financial advisor for Etihad club

The Premier League recently concluded its investigation into Chelsea’s historical financial irregularities from the Roman Abramovich era. The London club was handed a £10.75 million fine and a suspended transfer ban, but crucially avoided any sporting sanctions like points deductions.

This outcome has caught the attention of Borson, a former financial advisor to Man City. He suggests that the league’s decision to opt for a financial penalty over a sporting one could be a game-changer for City as they await the verdict on their 115 alleged breaches of FFP rules.