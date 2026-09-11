Premier League clubs missed £17m transfer trick on ‘big player’ Troy Parrott - with Republic of Ireland international ‘reformed’ after severing ties with Tottenham

There had been talk during the summer of 2026 of a deal being done that would bring the Dublin native back to English football. West Ham, following their relegation into the Championship, were credited with interest.

No agreement was reached there, despite Parrott having shown across two seasons at AZ in Alkmaar precisely what he is capable of. He found the target on 51 occasions through 97 appearances, savouring Dutch Cup glory last season while registering 31 efforts across all competitions.

A purple patch was also hit with Ireland, as he bagged a brace in a meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal before making history with a hat-trick in Hungary - becoming the first man from his country to claim a match ball away from home. Said exploits were ultimately in vain as World Cup play-off heartache was suffered.

Parrott is, however, full of confidence and a Premier League side - especially one of those stepping up into the top-flight - were expected to take a punt on his signature at just £17 million ($23m).