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'Potentially a top, top player' - Roberto De Zerbi insists he wants Lucas Bergvall to stay at Tottenham amid Newcastle & Nottingham Forest transfer links
De Zerbi wants Bergvall to stay
According to a report from The Athletic, De Zerbi has made it clear that he would like Bergvall to remain at Tottenham Hotspur this summer, though he cannot guarantee him a starting place.
Bergvall informed the club of his desire to seek a new challenge in June, prompting interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest. Following a recent pre-season fixture against Sydney FC, the manager praised the player's immense potential. "I would like that he stays with us. I think he’s potentially a top, top, top player. But then I don’t want to convince anyone to stay," De Zerbi stated.
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Squad competition and midfield role
Tottenham have invested heavily in their squad, breaking their transfer record twice for Matheus Fernandes (£85m) and Sandro Tonali (£100m). This creates intense competition for the 20-year-old Bergvall, whose current contract runs until June 2031.
Last season, the midfielder made 33 appearances across all competitions, accumulating 1465 minutes and scoring one goal. De Zerbi acknowledges Bergvall's preferred position but stresses guarantees cannot be given. “It’s very clear, his idea. He wants space. He wants to play as a double pivot as a position. I can’t give, for any player in the world, the place in the first XI guaranteed,” the manager explained.
Future talks and transfer uncertainty
Although the midfielder has not directly voiced his departure intentions to the manager face to face recently, discussions have taken place. De Zerbi emphasized that any player representing the club must possess the correct attitude and commitment.
“To stay with us, we have to have the right spirit to stay. He’s a good guy. We will see in the next weeks,” De Zerbi added, noting that Bergvall will need to speak directly with chief executive Vinai Venkatesham or sporting director Johan Lange regarding his long-term future. Meanwhile, Tottenham continue their intense pre-season preparations, leaving the final decision in the hands of the club's hierarchy.
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Next steps for the midfielder
As the summer transfer window progresses, Bergvall faces a defining period in his career. With Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest circling, the young Swede must decide whether to fight for his place under De Zerbi or pursue guaranteed minutes elsewhere. The upcoming weeks will reveal if Tottenham decide to sanction a departure or if the midfielder chooses to stay.
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