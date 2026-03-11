Getty/GOAL
Pep Guardiola jokes about Kylian Mbappe's Paris meet-up with actress Ester Exposito ahead of Man City's Champions League clash against Real Madrid
Pep takes the spotlight before Real Madrid showdown
The Real Madrid forward reportedly travelled to Paris to seek a second medical opinion on a lingering injury. However, it wasn't just medical consultants making the news, as Mbappe was spotted in the French capital alongside famous Spanish actress Exposito. The images have sparked a whirlwind of social media speculation and, despite the grainy nature of the footage, have added significant weight to the ongoing speculation regarding their relationship status. Guardiola was clearly up to speed with the latest gossip circulating ahead of the big European night.
A cheeky response from the City boss
When asked for his thoughts on Mbappe’s trip to Paris during such a critical stage of his recovery, Guardiola initially played it cool before delivering a line that left the room chuckling. “Is it really that important, my opinion, what I might think about Mbappe going to Paris during his recovery?” the City boss asked, momentarily questioning why the Real Madrid man’s travel itinerary was being discussed in his press conference.
However, the former Barcelona boss couldn’t resist a cheeky nod to the photos of Mbappe and Exposito that have gone viral. “By the way, according to reports he wasn’t alone,” Guardiola said with a laugh.
No disrespect intended for the Frenchman
Despite the jokes, Guardiola was quick to defend the player’s right to personal time, noting that such situations are common across the football world. He dismissed any suggestions that Mbappe was being unprofessional by travelling or being seen out in public while nursing an injury.
“Is my opinion really that important? It happens at our club too, it happens at every club. And I don’t think it’s disrespectful,” the City manager concluded.
Focus shifts back to the pitch
The rivalry between City and Madrid has become one of the defining fixtures of modern European football. From dramatic injury-time comebacks to masterclasses in possession football, the encounters never fail to deliver drama. Guardiola’s history with Real Madrid, dating back to his legendary spell in charge at Barcelona, adds another layer of intrigue to an already spicy narrative. As the first leg approaches, the health of Mbappe remains a focal point for both camps, with head coach Alvaro Arbeloa yet to confirm whether the Frenchman will be fit enough to play. Real Madrid will be desperate to have their leading man leading the charge, while City will be preparing for every possible scenario.
