Patrice Evra identifies 'dream' new Man Utd manager & urges Cole Palmer to move to Red Devils to get ultimate revenge on Man City for Carlos Tevez billboard prank

Since Carrick’s appointment as Ruben Amorim's interim replacement, United have enjoyed a significant resurgence in form. Under his stewardship, the team has secured six victories, salvaged one draw, and suffered only a single defeat. Many are calling for the ex-midfielder to be handed the job on a permanent basis, while some pundits have argued the Red Devils should look elsewhere.

Addressing the subject, Evra told Stake: "I don't speak to the Manchester United board or Sir Jim Ratcliffe, but honestly, and without any disrespect to PSG or Nasser Al-Khelaifi, I think Luis Enrique would be the perfect manager for Manchester United. I love the man, I love his philosophy, what he went through in his personal life and overcame it shows his personality. The job he's done at PSG by bringing them a Champions League without Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe or Neymar, it's a fantastic job. Players would have to work really hard to play for Man United, they'll have to run a lot and I think Enrique would bring that. But, I don't think we should write off Michael Carrick, he's done a great job and we need to give him an opportunity. People want an amazing manager for Man United, but right now, we need someone who understands the club and the players. Enrique is a genius tactician and great with players, but I think Carrick deserves a chance.