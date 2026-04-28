Goal.com
Live
Everton v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Outgoing Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah to announce new club 'in a few days', claims Egypt staff member

Transfers
M. Salah
Liverpool
Premier League
Egypt

Mohamed Salah is set to reveal his next destination "in a few days," according to an Egyptian national team staff member. The Liverpool legend, who recently confirmed he will depart Anfield this summer after nine years, will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season, and there has been no shortage of interest.

  • Egypt staff member makes Salah claim

    Muhammad Murad, the media coordinator for the Egyptian national team, has claimed that the forward is on the verge of making his next move public. This comes after Salah officially confirmed in March that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the current season through a mutual contract termination, despite having a deal that originally ran until 2027.


    • Advertisement
  • Liverpool v Fulham - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    New club announcement expected within 'days'

    While the Saudi Pro League remains the most likely destination for Salah if widespread reports are to be believed, his agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has maintained a layer of mystery, previously stating that "no one knows" where the forward will play next. However, Murad says an official announcement is imminent.

    "There are news stories being written about him having offers from Italy and France and other big teams in the world - this is, of course, true, he is a big star and would be a big addition to any team," the Egypt staff member said, as reported by Four Four Two. "Whichever team Salah picks, we will support him - he [also] has offers from Saudi… I think in a few days he will announce his next destination."

  • The end of a legendary Anfield era

    Salah is said to have suffered a hamstring tear during Liverpool's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on April 25, which threatens to end his time at the club prematurely. Egypt national team director Ibrahim Hassan has claimed that the injury will require four weeks of treatment, which would effectively rule Salah out of Liverpool's remaining fixtures, but the club has not yet confirmed this.

    Losing Salah in the summer represents a seismic shift for Liverpool. Since joining from Roma in 2017, Salah has established himself as an all-time great, scoring over 250 goals and winning every major trophy available.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Liverpool FC v Galatasaray SK - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    What comes next?

    Salah will receive an emotional farewell during Liverpool's final match of the season, regardless of whether he plays. His focus will then shift to the 2026 World Cup, where he is expected to be fit to lead Egypt in a group featuring Belgium, New Zealand, and Iran.

    Whether he heads to the Middle East to become the face of the Saudi league or chooses one final adventure in another top European division, the "Egyptian King" is about to begin a new chapter in his storied career.

Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV