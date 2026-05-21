'We're only human beings' - Andy Robertson reflects on toll of Diogo Jota's death on Liverpool squad as full-back prepares for emotional Anfield departure

While Robertson will be remembered as one of the finest left-backs of his era, his immense personality and tight-knit bonds with his team-mates cemented his status as a true fan favourite. However, the hardest period of his Liverpool career came last July, following the tragic and sudden passing of Jota. The two had forged an inseparable bond, which has since been immortalised in a stunning mural outside Anfield.

Robertson has laid bare the immense psychological burden carried by the Liverpool squad over the past year following the devastating loss of Jota. The raw reality of the tragedy hit the players immediately after the highs of their Premier League title celebrations at the end of the previous campaign. "I think what happened in the summer, I think nobody can prepare for what we had to go through," Robertson admitted in a poignant conversation with Ian Wright on The Overlap. "The first time seeing the lads after the trophy day was when we were on a plane on the way to our mate’s funeral. I don't want this being used as an excuse, but for the lads, it's been tough. We're only human beings at the end of the day."







