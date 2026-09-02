NYCFC announce rebrand and relocation of MLS Next Pro team in ambitious league sponsored Hometown Soccer Holdings initiative

The move represents a crucial step in the expansion of the league, which has always looked beyond the guidelines of simply serving as MLS's reserve setup. Earlier this year, MLSNP announced its intent for clubs to rebrand and establish themselves in new markets - with the expectation that they could function as stand-alone sides that "feed" MLS clubs.

NYCFC's affiliate will operate in much the same way. Although they will play their game at the NEXUS sports complex in New Jersey, they will still be controlled by NYCFC, which will, crucially, retain power over player movement as it looks to develop youth talent.

"New York City FC has always been committed to developing the next generation of local soccer players and fans, and the partnership with Hometown Soccer Holdings is the latest step in strengthening that mission," said Brad Sims, CEO of New York City FC in a statement.

"We are excited to be at the forefront of MLS NEXT Pro’s new era and help build what we know will be an amazing club for Middlesex County. Having our young professional players be part of a club with their own, dedicated fanbase and identity while playing in a purpose-built stadium in Middlesex County will help accelerate their development.

"Just as importantly, the Middlesex Regional Hub will tap into one of the country’s premier soccer markets, building on New Jersey’s already thriving soccer culture and strong pipeline of youth players. We look forward to creating new opportunities for local players to enter the New York City FC development pathway, and building on our legacy of developing top talent."