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Celia Balf

NWSL Power Rankings: Trinity Rodman scores a stunner, Sydney Leroux returns, and Gotham FC continue their eight-game win streak

NWSL
Gotham FC
Washington Spirit
Utah Royals

Trinity Rodman reaches double-digit goals against Angel City, Gotham FC stays unbeaten, and Sydney Leroux returns after nearly two years away.

Another weekend, another reminder that the NWSL rarely makes things easy but always makes them interesting.

Matchweek 17 delivered a little bit of everything: a Trinity Rodman screamer, a pair of five-goal thrillers, Sydney Leroux’s long-awaited return and a storybook comeback from Portland Thorns forward Caiya Hanks.

Gotham FC remain almost impossible to touch at the top of the standings, and the midseason addition of Sam Kerr has added another wow factor to an already loaded team. Kerr scored her third goal in seven appearances, and the Bats now sit six points clear of the second-place Washington Spirit with 43 points.

Elsewhere, Racing Louisville showed out, putting four goals past Boston Legacy in a statement 4-1 win. The Portland Thorns and Utah Royals also kept up their winning ways, with the Thorns defeating the Orlando Pride 2-1 and the Royals edging Bay FC 3-2.

The Golden Boot race still has Pride forward Barbra Banda leading the way with 12 goals, but Ashley Sanchez is knocking on the door with 11, while Rodman is right behind with 10.

GOAL ranks all 16 teams ahead of a midweek slate that could shake things up.

  • Chicago StarsGetty Images

    16Chicago Stars

    Prior ranking: 16

    Result: Lost 1-0 vs Seattle Reign

    Ramifications: Another loss keeps Chicago firmly at the bottom of the rankings. The Stars showed some defensive fight by holding Seattle scoreless in the first half, but their attack once again failed to generate enough chances. With the team now winless in six matches, reaching the postseason is beginning to look like an increasingly difficult climb.

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  • Boston LegacyGetty

    15Boston Legacy

    Prior ranking: 15

    Result: Lost 4-1 vs Racing Louisville

    Ramifications: Boston were completely overwhelmed by Racing Louisville, who put four goals past them in a dominant performance. The result reinforced concerns about the Legacy’s consistency as they enter the stretch run of their inaugural season. Boston sit 14th in the standings with 20 points and a minus-9 goal differential.

  • Keira Barry Bay FC 2026Bay FC

    14Bay FC

    Prior ranking: 11

    Result: Lost 3-2 vs Utah Royals

    Ramifications: Bay FC came away empty-handed from a game that could have gone either way. The teams remained level at 2-2 until a 79th-minute penalty proved decisive for the Royals, leaving Bay second from bottom in the standings with 19 points.

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  • Marta, Orlando PrideGetty Images

    13Orlando Pride

    Prior ranking: 12

    Result: Lost 2-1 vs Portland Thorns

    Ramifications: Orlando have now lost three straight matches and sit 12th in the standings. The Pride continue to find ways to score, but closing out games has become a major concern. Between Banda and Lizbeth Ovalle in the final third, they have enough firepower to make something happen. The defense, however, will have to tighten if Orlando are to put together a late-season playoff push.

  • Racing LouisvilleGetty Images

    12Racing Louisville

    Prior ranking: 14

    Result: Won 4-1 vs Boston Legacy

    Ramifications: Racing Louisville are beginning to find their stride. Kayla Fischer had herself a night, scoring her first career brace in the dominant victory, while Emma Sears added her fifth goal of the season. Racing have now won four of their past five matches, and suddenly there is real momentum behind their push up the standings.

  • Kansas City CurrentGetty Images

    11Kansas City Current

    Prior ranking: 13

    Result: Lost 2-1 vs Gotham FC

    Ramifications: The Current stunned Gotham with a goal just 22 seconds into the match but could not find an answer once the Bats settled in. First it was Midge Purce who punished them, and then it was Kerr. Kansas City still showed flashes of championship-caliber soccer, particularly through Croix Bethune and Debinha in midfield, but the absence of Temwa Chawinga up top remains glaring.

  • Houston DashGetty Images

    10Houston Dash

    Prior ranking: 9

    Result: Won 3-2 vs North Carolina Courage

    Ramifications: The Houston Dash made a statement by beating a North Carolina side that entered the weekend on a three-game winning streak. Much of the credit belongs to Clarissa Larisey, who came off the bench to score twice late, including the winner in second-half stoppage time. The Dash sit 11th in the standings, but results like this could spark a legitimate playoff push.

  • Denver Summit FCGetty Images

    9Denver Summit

    Prior ranking: 10

    Result: Drew 1-1 vs San Diego Wave

    Ramifications: The Denver Summit picked up a point thanks to Yazmeen Ryan’s goal, but they will need to begin turning draws into wins to climb into playoff position. The Summit sit 10th in the standings with 24 points and remain firmly in the postseason conversation, but there is little margin for error.

  • Seattle ReignGetty Images

    8Seattle Reign

    Prior ranking: 7

    Result: Won 1-0 vs Chicago Stars

    Ramifications: The Reign took care of business against the league’s bottom side, with Maddie Mercado scoring the only goal of the match. It was not the most convincing performance, but Seattle collected three crucial points in a crowded playoff race.

  • imago-sport-1081195713.jpgZUMA Press Wire

    7Angel City

    Prior ranking: 8

    Result: Drew 1-1 vs Washington Spirit

    Ramifications: Angel City welcomed Sydney Leroux back to the pitch for the first time in nearly two years after she stepped away from soccer for her mental health. Ally Sentnor also delivered a huge moment, scoring the late equalizer that earned Angel City a point. They sit ninth in the standings and host Gotham on Sunday with an opportunity to make a major statement.

  • Melanie Barcenas San Diego WaveGetty Images

    6San Diego Wave

    Prior ranking: 6

    Result: Drew 1-1 vs Denver Summit

    Ramifications: The San Diego Wave shared the points with Denver and remain in the heart of the playoff race. The Wave have the pieces to be successful, from Melanie Barcenas in the final third to Kennedy Wesley along the backline. Now it is about closing out games and stacking wins, no matter how pretty they look.

  • Portland ThornsGetty Images

    5Portland Thorns

    Prior ranking: 5

    Result: Won 2-1 vs Orlando Pride

    Ramifications: The Thorns extended their winning streak to three matches by taking down the Orlando Pride and now sit fourth in the standings with 34 points. The moment of the week belonged to Caiya Hanks, who scored the winner in the 96th minute of her first appearance in 14 months following an ACL injury. It does not get much better than that.

  • North Carolina CourageGetty Images

    4North Carolina Courage

    Prior ranking: 2

    Result: Lost 3-2 vs Houston Dash

    Ramifications: The Courage suffered a painful loss after entering the weekend on a three-game winning streak. North Carolina scored first and led twice, but they could not contain Larisey, whose two late goals completed Houston’s comeback. Conceding the winner in the 93rd minute brought the Courage’s recent momentum to a sudden stop.

  • Washington SpiritGetty Images

    3Washington Spirit

    Prior ranking: 3

    Result: Drew 1-1 vs Angel City

    Ramifications: Rodman appeared to have scored the winner in the 65th minute with a stunning curling finish, but Angel City’s Sentnor stole a point with her equalizer in the 85th. The goal moved Rodman into double digits for the season, while the Spirit remain second in the standings. They return home to Audi Field on Sunday to face the Orlando Pride.

  • Utah RoyalsGetty Images

    2Utah Royals

    Prior ranking: 4

    Result: Won 3-2 vs Bay FC

    Ramifications: The Utah Royals collected another three points by edging Bay FC in a five-goal thriller. The Royals now sit third in the standings, just one point behind the Spirit, and continue to prove that their early-season success was no fluke.

  • Jaedyn Shaw, GothamGetty Images

    1Gotham FC

    Prior ranking: 1

    Result: Won 2-1 vs Kansas City Current

    Ramifications: Gotham remain firmly at No. 1 after another statement victory, rallying after Amelia White scored just 22 seconds into the match to beat Kansas City 2-1. Purce delivered the equalizer before Kerr scored the winner, becoming the first player in NWSL history to reach 80 regular-season goals. The victory extended Gotham’s unbeaten run to eight matches and left the Bats on 43 points, six clear of the Spirit.