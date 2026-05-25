Nottingham Forest owner has shirt ripped in fight with nephew of Greek prime minister at basketball match

The Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos owner was attending a high-stakes basketball fixture in Piraeus when tensions boiled over in the VIP section.

Eyewitness reports suggest that the atmosphere turned hostile between Marinakis and Grigoris Dimitriadis, who was previously a key figure in the Greek government and is the nephew of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

According to Telegraph, The confrontation, which reportedly began as a verbal dispute, escalated rapidly into a physical scuffle that shocked those in attendance.

Security personnel were forced to intervene to separate the parties involved as the situation threatened to spiral out of control in the public eye.



