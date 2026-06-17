‘Not winning anything helped him’ - How barren debut season at Bayern Munich benefited Harry Kane as England striker aims to add World Cup crown to his trophy collection

Ironically, it was the lack of immediate silverware in Munich that provided the fuel for Kane's current fire. After decades of trophy-less seasons at Tottenham, his first year in Germany similarly ended without a medal, sparking a wave of social media derision. However, sources close to the player suggest this only sharpened his resolve. "Not winning anything in that first season actually helped him," a source revealed to the Daily Mail. "It was like Pep Guardiola at Man City in his first season. It motivates you. Harry has always been a winner, but you can see something different in his eyes now."

Another source told The Mail: "He is free of the tribalism of the Premier League. His mind is clear. His body is better than ever. There is nothing to worry about."

Since then, Kane has broken his duck, securing two Bundesliga titles and a DFB-Pokal trophy. The confidence gained from finally lifting major honours has altered the perception of the striker both domestically and internationally. Kane himself noted the shift in dynamics ahead of England's World Cup opener, saying: "The perception around me has probably changed in the last few years. The fact that I have won these trophies means I’m seen a bit differently from the outside, and maybe even team-mates."