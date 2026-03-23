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No stadium: the municipality of San Donato is seeking €74,360 in compensation from Milan

The bill for the project, consultancy fees and administrative costs has been presented.

Inter and Milan have purchased the Meazza Stadium in Milan to build a new ground at San Siro.

Consequently, the Rossoneri management are leaving the San Donato Milanese area.


Il Giorno reports that the municipality, located south-east of the Lombardy capital, is now asking Milan to reimburse it €74,360 for the costs incurred by the local authority for consultancy, feasibility studies and technical and administrative procedures involved in reviewing the project, which envisaged the construction of a 70,000-seat stadium in the San Francesco area.


The bill was presented by the municipality of San Donato Milanese to the company Sportlifecity-Milan, as provided for by the clause setting a maximum limit of €220,000.


Mayor Francesco Squeri announced this at the last council meeting, responding to a question from councillors of the Democratic Party.


  • Now the same area is at the centre of further rumours, the latest concerning basketball. RedBird and Oaktree, the US investment funds that own Inter and Milan, are reportedly interested in investing in NBA Europe to establish a basketball league on the Old Continent. Should a deal be struck with Gerry Cardinale, there are plans to build an arena on the San Francesco site in San Donato Milanese (approximately 300,000 square metres), with estimated costs of €400 million. Previously, there had also been talk of facilities for Milan’s youth and women’s teams.


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