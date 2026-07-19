‘Next steps’ - Defiant Thomas Tuchel drops England future hint after criticism of World Cup tactics & boos from the crowd during third-place play-off win over France

The German tactician has delivered a fiery defense of his tenure following England's bronze medal success, claiming that the intense backlash to their semi-final defeat felt as though the Three Lions had been eliminated in the opening round.

"The press conference yesterday felt as if we went out in group stage without a win, to be very honest," Tuchel told reporters after the chaotic win in Miami. "Twenty-four hours later we had our biggest success in 60 years. I think the low and the drama about what happened against Argentina was too low, but that's part of it.

"The best thing you can do is react on the pitch and get the next win, everything else is just talking. Talking doesn't get you points. Talking doesn't get you wins. So you have to endure it. You have to hold it and be strong and keep believing. I’m glad that we showed that reaction. It’s very impressive."



