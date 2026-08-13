Why Newcastle couldn’t get a Fabian Hurzeler or Andoni Iraola prior to taking coaching punt on Premier League rookie Matthias Jaissle as Eddie Howe’s successor

Having previously been linked with Jose Mourinho, prior to seeing the 'Special One' head back to Real Madrid, Newcastle may also have been keen on the likes of Iraola, Enzo Maresca and Oliver Glasner. They are, however, filling alternative Premier League posts at Liverpool, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest respectively.

Brighton boss Hurzeler is another that will likely have registered on the Magpies’ radar, but the 33-year-old is considered to be holding out for a “more prestigious club”.

That is the opinion of ex-Newcastle midfielder Barnes, who told GOAL while speaking in association with 247Bet when asked about the punt taken on Jaissle: “Where are you going to get Premier League experience? Who are you going to get? I don't know who's around for them to get Premier League experience.

“They're obviously going in a different direction. I think that if you're looking at the Brighton manager or the Bournemouth manager, as Iraola was, they'll be looking to go to a club like Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea if they make changes.

“I don't think a manager who does well at those clubs is necessarily going to say ‘well, I'll go to Newcastle’, with all due respect. So it's going to be difficult for them because any new young European manager coming in who manages a club like a Brighton or a Bournemouth and he does well, I don't think he will then choose to go to Newcastle. He'll either stay at that club or wait for an opportunity at a more prestigious club.”