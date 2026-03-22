With the 30th round of the league concluded following the late kick-off between Fiorentina and Inter – which ended 1-1 with goals from Pio Esposito and Ndour – it is time to turn the page and look ahead to the national team’s match, which on Thursday evening against Northern Ireland will mark the first step towards qualifying for the upcoming World Cup, scheduled to take place this summer in the United States, Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July. Italy manager Rino Gattuso is clearing up the final doubts, particularly regarding the fitness of Sandro Tonali and Gianluca Mancini, who suffered a calf strain in the match between Roma and Lecce.
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National team: Luca Toni’s shake-up: “Palestra and Chiesa start, Bastoni and Locatelli drop out. Pio Esposito starts in place of Retegui”
ITALY, TONI'S TOP 11
Speaking ahead of Thursday evening’s match against Northern Ireland, 2006 World Cup winner Luca Toni revealed his ideal line-up, opting for a complete overhaul that starts with a change of formation: “To be honest, I don’t like the 3-5-2; it doesn’t convince me. Can I change it? I’d go for a good old 4-4-2.” A mix of stalwarts and new faces: “On the right wing, I’d give Palestra his debut; he’s got pace, good technique and I really like him; he can get to the byline and deliver crosses.” Another new face in midfield: “I’d pick Gatti from Juventus.” Bastoni is out. “In midfield with Chiesa and Politano on the flanks, and up front I’d play Pio Esposito in place of Retegui.”
Here is Luca Toni’s ideal starting XI (4-4-2): Donnarumma; Palestra, Gatti, Calafiori, Dimarco; Politano, Tonali, Barella, Chiesa; Esposito, Kean.