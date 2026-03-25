The Napoli v Milan match on 6 April at the Maradona Stadium is fast approaching, but the arrangements for away fans are yet to be finalised. According to Tuttonapoli, the National Observatory on Sporting Events has decided to refer the assessment of the security measures to be implemented for the match to the CASMS.
AFP
Translated by
Napoli v Milan: Rossoneri fans may be banned from travelling to the away match; the CASMS will decide
AWAY SECTION: NO TICKETS ON SALE AT THE MOMENT
The decision comes following reports from the Naples Police Headquarters, which has requested further investigation before authorising the sale of tickets in the away section. In the meantime, the Observatory has urged the Serie A League not to proceed with the sale of tickets intended for Rossoneri supporters. It will now be up to CASMS and the Prefecture to determine any restrictions, including the possibility that Milan fans residing in Lombardy may not be able to travel to the Maradona stadium to support their team. A decision is expected in the coming days.