AFP
Nantes ultras invade pitch with flares as Ligue 1 match vs Toulouse abandoned due to dangerous relegation protest
Chaos erupts at Stade de la Beaujoire
The Ligue 1 clash between Nantes and Toulouse was forced into an early conclusion after a massive pitch invasion by home supporters. Having already seen their relegation to Ligue 2 confirmed prior to kick-off, the atmosphere at the Stade de la Beaujoire turned toxic just minutes into the encounter. After 22 minutes of play, hundreds of Nantes ultras broke through security cordons and swarmed the playing surface - as talkSPORT reports.
The situation escalated rapidly after flares were lit behind the goal while the game was still in progress. As the ultras forced their way past stewards and onto the turf, players from both sides immediately fled the field and ran down the tunnel for safety. Anti-riot police were quickly deployed to the pitch, forming a human shield to prevent the protesters from following the players toward the dressing room area.
- AFP
Vahid Halilhodzic in tears amid protests
Amid the chaotic scenes, Nantes manager Vahid Halilhodzic was at the centre of an emotional confrontation. The veteran boss had to be physically held back as he attempted to remonstrate with the supporters who had invaded the technical area. TV cameras later captured the 73-year-old on the verge of tears as the scale of the unrest became clear. It marks a devastating end to his second managerial stint with the club he also represented for five years as a player.
Halilhodzic, who rejoined Nantes in March 2026 in a desperate bid to save the club from the drop, is set to leave his role at the end of the season. Despite his legendary status at the club, he was unable to prevent the slide into the second tier. Although the pitch was eventually cleared of supporters, the referee deemed the situation too volatile to continue, and the club confirmed the match abandonment at 9:05pm UK time.
A painful end to top-flight stay
The relegation brings a miserable end to Nantes' 13-year stay in the French top flight. The club's fate had been mathematically sealed on May 8 following a 1-0 defeat away to Lens. That result ensured that the Canaries would join Metz in dropping down to Ligue 2, sparking the wave of resentment that boiled over during Sunday's scheduled season finale.
The drop is particularly hard to swallow for a fanbase that had enjoyed significant success in recent seasons. Since their promotion in 2013, Nantes had established themselves as a competitive force, reaching two successive Coupe de France finals. They famously won the trophy in 2022 by defeating Nice, which sparked a memorable run in the Europa League where they eventually faced Italian giants Juventus in the knockout stages.
- AFP
From silverware to the second tier
The decline has been swift for the eight-time French champions. Three years ago, they were competing in a second consecutive Coupe de France final, though they were soundly beaten by the same Toulouse side they were meant to face on Sunday. That loss appears to have been a turning point, with the club struggling for consistency throughout a bruising 2025-26 campaign that ultimately ended in disaster. The French football authorities are expected to launch a full investigation into the security breaches that occurred during the protest.