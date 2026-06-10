'My players love the pressure' - Sophia Wilson magic, eight red cards and Brazil bruises: USWNT Stock Up, Stock Down

It was heated. It was chaotic. It was ugly. And it was just what the U.S. Women's National Team needed as they were looking for an uncomfortable challenge in preparation for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers in the fall.

The Americans fell in the first match to Brazil 2-1, with the main takeaway being that they needed to release the ball sooner, finish their chances, and handle Brazil's pace and pressure better. On Tuesday, the USWNT bounced back defeating Brazil 1-0 to level the series. It was a game that broke the internet after an astounding eight red cards were shown at the Arena Castelao in Fortaleza, Brazil.

While most of the red cards were given late into the game, and most of which were given to Brazil's coaching staff, players were at fault too, with two reds served to Beatriz Zaneratto Joao in the 90+4' minute and then Tarciane in the 90+9' minute.

As the cards took the forefront of the match, there was plenty to dissect from the USWNT's performances on both evenings. How the Americans responded to the atmosphere, level of play, and constant smothering from Brazil's side was the perfect preparation. And USWNT head coach Emma Hayes loved all of it.

"I love the pressure, and my players love the pressure, because otherwise, why play if you cannot take responsibility to be in these situations?" Hayes said post-game. "We're growing, and I loved it."

After two games, both in Brazil, against Brazil, some players showed out, while others dropped down the depth chart.

So, who stood out? Whose stock rose, and whose fell? GOAL takes a look.